CEV vs EIB Dream11 Tips And Prediction LaLiga Santander

Celta Vigo vs Eibar Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match CEV vs EIB at Balaídos, Spain: In another exciting La Liga matchup on super Sunday, Celta Vigo will roll out the red carpet for Eibar as they face each other at the Balaídos, Spain on January 24. The La Liga CEV vs EIB football match will kick-start at 11 PM IST. Celta Vigo are placed at the twelfth position in the standings with 23 points scored in their account. So far they have played 19 games, in which they have won six games, played five draws and lost eight games. On the opposite hand, Eibar are at the sixteenth position within the standings with 19 points scored under their belt. They had played 19 games, out of which they won four games, tied seven games and lost eight encounters. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - ELC vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, La Liga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Elche vs Barcelona on January 24, Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Eibar will start at 11 PM IST – January 24. Also Read - BFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips For Indian Super League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC ISL Football Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Venue: Balaídos, Spain Also Read - ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST January 24 Sunday

CEV vs EIB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Marko Dmitrovic

Defenders- R. Soares, E. Burgos (C), R. Correa (VC), H. Mallo

Midfielders- T. Inui, Nolito, D. Suarez, Miguel Rodriguez

Forwards- K. Garcia, I. Aspas

CEV vs EIB Probable XIs

Celta Vigo: Rubén Blanco, Jeison Murillo, Néstor Araujo, Renato Tapia, Aarón Martín, Hugo Mallo, Denis Suárez, Nolito, Brais Méndez, Santi Mina, Emre Mor.

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Alejandro Pozo, Edu Expósito, Pape Diop, Sergio Álvarez, Kike, Takashi Inui, Yoshinori Muto.

CEV vs EIB SQUADS

Celta Vigo (CEV): Iván Villar, Rubén Blanco, Sergio Álvarez, Iago Domínguez, Hugo Mallo, David Costas, Néstor Araujo, Emre Mor, Renato Tapia, Lucas Olaza, Jorge, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vázquez, Jeison Murillo, Diego Pampín, José Manuel Fontán, Sergio Carreira, Raúl Blanco, Okay Yokuslu, Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Brais Méndez, Miguel Baeza, Gabriel Veiga, Miguel Rodriguez, David Juncà, Santi Mina, Álvaro Fernández, Lautaro De León.

Eibar (EIB): Marko Dmitrovic, Yoel, Jon Jon Magunagoitia, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Sergio Álvarez, Pape Diop, Edu Expósito, Takashi Inui, Olabe, Recio, Damian Kadzior, Pedro León, Alejandro Pozo, Kévin Rodrigues, Eñaut Mendía, Unai Dufur, Miguel Atienza, Quique González, Sergi Enrich, Yoshinori Muto, Kike, Bryan Gil Salvatierra, Unai Arietaleanizbeaskoa, Enrique Gonzalez Casin.

