Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Balaídos

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Blanco

Defenders: Gaspar, Aidoo, Torres

Midfielders: Cazorla, Aguissa, Suarez, Gomez

Forwards: Moreno, Alcacer, Mina

Starting XI

Celta Vigo: Rubén Blanco, Lucas Olaza, Néstor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Iago Aspas, Pione Sisto, Denis Suárez, Rafinha, Santi Mina, Fedor Smolov, Iker Losada

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Xavier Quintillá, Santi Cazorla, Moi Gómez, Samuel Chukwueze, Javi Ontiveros, Manu Trigueros, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcácer

SQUADS

Celta Vigo: Sergio Álvarez, Rubén Blanco, Iván Villar, Francisco Vieites, Brais Rodríguez, Hugo Mallo, David Costas, Néstor Araujo, Lucas Olaza, Jorge, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vázquez, Jeison Murillo, José Manuel Fontán, Sergio Carreira, Okay Yokuslu, Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Iago Aspas, Pione Sisto, Rafinha, Stanislav Lobotka, Gabriel Fernandez, Fedor Smolov, Filip Bradaric, David Juncà, Brais Méndez, Pape Diop, Sergio Bermejo Lillo, Santi Mina, Iker Losada

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Mariano Barbosa, Mario, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Andrés Fernández, Xavier Quintillá, Alberto Moreno, Sofian Chakla, Santi Cazorla, Samuel Chukwueze, Manuel Morlanes, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Rubén Peña, Bruno, Moi Gómez, Javi Ontiveros, Ramiro Guerra, Andrei Ratiu, Sergio Lozano, Alejandro Rodriguez Baena, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca, Vicente Iborra , Manu Trigueros, Paco Alcácer, Iván Martínez, Fernando Niño, Leal

