CF vs VAN Major League Soccer 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Football Match Predicted XIs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 6:30 PM IST July 23:

The season got underway from February 29 and was to end on October 4, 2020 before the coronavirus wreaked the original schedule. The organisers announced a one-off MLS is Back Tournament which will be a precursor to the return of the league. 24 out of 26 MLS teams are taking part in the event. The two teams to have withdrawn include Nashville SC and FC Dallas as several of their players tested positive for the coronavirus. Like other events across the world, this is also being held behind the closed doors from July 8 to August 11.

Kick-Off Time: The MLS is Back Tournament match between Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps will start at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

CF vs VAN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: T Hasal

Defenders: F Calvo, M Pineda, B Sekulic

Midfielders: H In-Beom, R Teibert, A Medran, G Gimenez, D Milinkovic

Forwards: R Beric, C Dajome

SQUADS

Chicago Fire FC (CF): Chris Brady, Gabriel Slonina, Kenneth Kronholm, Connor Sparrow, Robert Shuttleworth, Mauricio Pineda, Nicholas Slonina, Miguel Angel Navarro, Brandt Bronico, Jonathan Bornstein, Andre Reynolds, Johan Kappelhof, Wyatt Omsberg, Boris Sekulic, Francisco Calvo, Ignacio Aliseda, Brian Gutierrez, Luka Stojanovic, Gaston Gimenez, Alex Monis, Javier Casas, Allan Rodriguez, Djordje Mihailovic, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Mike Azira, Fabian Herbers, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Alvaro Medran, Elliot Collier, CJ Sapong, Robert Beric

Vancouver Whitecaps (VAN): Bryan Meredith, Maxime Crépeau, Thomas Hasal, Cristián Gutiérrez, Ranko Veselinovic, Jasser Khmiri, Erik Godoy, Jakob Nerwinski, Gianfranco Facchineri, Hwang In-Beom, David Milinkovic, Andy Rose, Leonard Owusu, Janio Bikel, Ryan Raposo, Russell Teibert, Patrick Metcalfe, Ali Adnan, Simon Colyn, Michael Baldisimo, Georges Mukumbilwa, Damiano Pecile, Lucas Cavallini, Cristián Dájome, Fredy Montero, Derek Cornelius, Thelonius Bair, Yordy Reyna, Tosaint Ricketts

