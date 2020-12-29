CFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CFC vs ATKMB Match at GMC Ground, Bambolim: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan the GMC Ground, Bambolim on Tuesday evening, December 29. The Hero Indian Super League CFC vs ATKMB match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. High on confidence after their wins over bigwigs FC Goa and Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan will look to make a hattrick of wins when they face Chennaiyin FC. ATK had won against the same side in the ISL summit clash to clinch a record third title before merging with Indian heavyweights Mohun Bagan. The Mariners will be heading into the match after a good break of 10 days as Lopez"s boys would enjoy fresh legs over their opponents from Chennai who looked profligate to settle for a 2-2 draw against struggling SC East Bengal in their last match. A win for ATK Mohun Bagan will take the Kolkata heavyweights to the top of the table ahead of the New Year as the key for the Habas-coached side would be to guard complacency. To their advantage, ATKMB's talismanic striker David Williams, who was battling injury issues, opened his account with a peach of a goal against Bengaluru FC in their previous match. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 29.

Venue: GMC Ground, Bambolim.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Eli Sabia, Tiri, Enes Sipovic

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro (C), Carl McHugh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Strikers: David Williams (VC), Roy Krishna

CFC vs ATKMB Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Pritam Kotal, Edu Garcia, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pronay Halder, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, David Williams.

CFC vs ATKMB SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC (CFC): Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala,Samik Mitra, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, , Aqib Nawab, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Ganesan Balaji, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Remi Aimol, Rafael Crivellaro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Memo Moura, Edwin Vanspaul, Dhanpal Ganesh, Thoi Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan,Germanpreet Singh, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestr.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Prabir Das, Sumit Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh Thangjam, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez Michael Soosairaj, Glan Martins, Bradden Inman, Jayesh Rane, Michael Regin, Ningombam Engson Singh, Sahil Sheikh, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, David Williams.

