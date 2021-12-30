CFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CFC vs BFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Chennaiyin FC will look to recover from a heavy defeat and get back to winning ways when they take on struggling southern rivals Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday. Chennaiyin's robust defence were put to the sword by high-flying Kerala Blasters who ran out 3-0 winners, leaving Božidar Bandović's wards sixth in the points table with 11 points from seven matches. In Bengaluru, Chennaiyin will know they have an opponent who are not very high on confidence after remaining winless in their last seven games. Languishing at 10th place, the Blues got off to a winning start this season but since then haven't managed to muster a single victory, pocketing just six points from eight outings. They played out a dour 0-0 draw in their last game and once again lacked creativity in the final third. The Marco Pezzaouli-coached team kept a clean sheet in the last game but in general lacked spark, which has been their bane for quite some time now. Skipper and Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri hasn't been at his best, forcing the coach to relegate him on the bench. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, CFC vs BFC Fantasy Football Prediction game, CFC vs BFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 30.

Venue: Tilak Maidan.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

CFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan Singh, Slavko Damajnovic, Reagan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Clieton Silva, Prince Ibara.

Captain: Cleiton Silva, Vice-Captain: Mirlan Murzaev.

CFC vs BFC Probable Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva

CFC vs BFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Łukasz Gikiewicz, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Narayan Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Slavko Damjanović, Salam Singh, Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Reamsochung Chongapipa Aimol, Devansh Dabas, Vishal Kaith, Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Aman Chetri.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Ajith Kumar, Parag Satish Srivas, Alan Costa, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Bruno Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Pratik Chaudhari, Suresh-Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta-Singh, Iman Basafa, Yroundu Musavu-King, Sarthak Golui, Ajay Chhetri, Lara Sharma (GK), Sharon P (GK), Biswa Darjee, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Aakashdeep Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muirang Wungyanyg, Bidyashagar Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Rohit Kumar, Leon Augustine.