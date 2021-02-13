CFC vs FCG Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CFC vs FCG Match at GMC Stadium, Goa: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League, FC Goa will take on Chennaiyin FC the GMC Stadium, Goa on Saturday evening, February 13. The Hero Indian Super League CFC vs FCG match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Making their chances count has been Chennaiyin FC"s bane this Indian Super League season but they will get one final shot to remain in contention for a playoff spot when they take on FC Goa on Saturday. If Chennaiyin lose against FC Goa, it will be curtains for the two-time champions. Even if they win, qualification for play-offs still depend on multiple permutations working in their favour.

But at this point, coach Csaba Laszlo knows that all his team can do right now is win whatever games they are left with. They are currently at eighth spot with 17 points from as many matches. Chennaiyin need to find goals from somewhere. They are second in the league in terms of shots and third in terms of chances created, but somehow they have contrived to score the least number of goals. They haven't scored in ten of the 17 games they have played. For coach Juan Ferrando, the target is simple — win and take a giant step towards the play-offs with just three games left. FC Goa are at third spot with 23 points from 16 matches. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 13.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa.

CFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: R Singh, E Sabia, S Gama, IG Gonzalez

Midfielders: E Bedia, AN Ripoli, L Chhangte, M Moura

Strikers: Igor Angulo (C), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (VC)

CFC vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo.

CFC vs FCG SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC (CFC): Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith, Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Remi Longvah, Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestyr, Rahim Ali.

FC Goa (FCG): Mohammad Nawaz, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Antonio Dylan Ignacio Da Silva, Sanson Pereira, Iván Garrido Gonzalez, Leander D’Cunha, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Sarineo Fernandes, Alberto Noguera Ripoll, Jorge Ortíz Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Phrangki Buam, Igor Angulo Alboniga, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Ishan Pandita, Nestor Dias, Seminlen Doungel, Makan Chote, Redeem Tlang, Devendra Dhaku Murgaokar, Aaren D’Silva, Flan Ansel Gomes.

