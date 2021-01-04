CFC vs HFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CFC vs HFC Match at GMC Ground, Bambolim: In the match no. 47 of the ISL, Chennaiyin FC will take the field against Hyderabad FC tonight. The teams are separated in the standings by just a single point. Of their eight matches, Chennaiyin have won two and lost as many with four ending in a draw. On the other hand, Hyderabad have two wins, three draws and as many defeats from their eight matches.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 4.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

CFC vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Rafael Crivellaro (captain), Aridane Santana (vice-captain), Subrata Paul, Reagan Singh, Odei Onaindia, Ashish Rai, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali

CFC vs HFC Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Jakub Sylvestr

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Nikhil Poojary, Aridane Santana

CFC vs HFC Full Squads

Chennaiyin FC: Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali, Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro

Hyderabad FC: Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu, Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre

