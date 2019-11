Dream11 Team Prediction

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC take on Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League clash of two bottom-placed teams here on Monday.

Chennaiyin, who are yet to score a goal in four matches this season, will be eyeing a change in fortunes as they play their first game after the short international break.

Head coach John Gregory, who had suggested that it was probably time for someone to take over after the loss to Bengaluru FC in the previous encounter, will be hoping that the team’s forward-line begins finding the net before it is too late.

For Chennaiyin, Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte, who were part of the Indian team which played in the recent World Cup qualifiers, will have to step up and push forward.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Channaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Vishal Kaith

Defenders – Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Mohammad Yasir

Midfielders – Marcelino Leite Pereira (captain), Rafael Crivellaro, Marko Stankovic, Lallianzuala Changte, Anirudh Thapa (vice-captain)

Forwards – Andre Schembri, Robin Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Samik Mitra, Lucian Goian, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antony, Reamsochung Aimol, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Masih Saighani, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dragos Firtulescu, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Deepak Tangri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali

Hyderabad FC

Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammed Yasir, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sahil Panwar, Tarif Akhand, Adil Khan, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Gani Ahmed Nigam, Laldanmawia Ralte, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Kumar and Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Bobo, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

