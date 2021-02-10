CFC vs JFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match CFC vs JFC Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim: In another exciting battle of Hero Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday evening, February 10. The Hero Indian Super League CFC vs JFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Their play-off hopes fast receding, a desperate Chennaiyin FC will seek a turnaround when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match. Things just aren’t going Chennaiyin”s way. Their last game, a goalless draw against Bengaluru, was the ninth time they had failed to score this season — the most by any team. Now, they find themselves in desperate need of results, if they aspire to reach the play-offs for the second straight time. At this stage, with plenty of other teams also fighting for the play-off spots, nothing less than a win in each game will suffice for the Marina Machans. Chennaiyin now find themselves six points off the top four. The task appears difficult, but it’s still mathematically possible. And Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo has urged his team to keep fighting till the end. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - FTH vs GRA Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Fateh vs Gracia at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 7 PM IST February 10 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 10. Also Read - BEN vs XI-S Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bengal vs XI Stars at Montjuic Ground 5:00 PM IST February 10

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim. Also Read - MIB vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Men in Blue vs Gracia at Montjuic Ground 3:00 PM IST February 10

CFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Stephen Eze, Reagan Singh, Ricky Lallawmawma

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Aitor Monroy, Anirudh Thapa

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs JFC Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Boris Singh Thangjam, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis.

CFC vs JFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC (CFC): Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith, Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Remi Longvah, Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestyr, Rahim Ali.

Jamshedpur FC (JFC): Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Pawan Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Boris Singh Thangjam, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Laldinliana Renthlei, Manash Protim Gogoi, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Gorachand Mamdi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Manisana Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CFC Dream11 Team/ JFC Dream11 Team/ Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.