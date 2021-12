CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CFC vs KBFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters will both look to build on the winning momentum when they lock horns in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. Chennaiyin recorded a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC in their last outing and are currently sitting at fourth place in the points table with 11 points from six matches. Kerala Blasters leapfrogged to fifth in the table with a marauding 3-0 win over league leaders Mumbai City FC, in one of their finest performances in recent times. The men in yellow have not lost a game since their opening day 4-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan. Their five-match unbeaten streak is currently the joint highest unbeaten streak by a Hero ISL club, along with Hyderabad FC. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, CFC vs KBFC Fantasy Football Prediction game, CFC vs KBFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 22.

Venue: Tilak Maidan.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network.

CFC vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Prabsukhan Singh Gill, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jessel Carneiro, Slavko Damjanovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mirlan Murzaev, Alvaro Vasquez.

Captain: Anirudh Thapa, Vice-Captain: Alvaro Vazquez.

CFC vs KBFC Probable Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali.

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Pereyra Dias, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna.

CFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Łukasz Gikiewicz, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Narayan Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Slavko Damjanović, Salam Singh, Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Reamsochung Chongapipa Aimol, Devansh Dabas, Vishal Kaith, Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Aman Chetri.

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.