Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CFC vs KBFC Match at GMC Stadium, Goa: In one of the most-exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC the GMC Stadium, Goa on Sunday evening, November 29. The Hero Indian Super League CFC vs KBFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will eye a second straight win when they take on Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League match on Sunday. The Csaba Laszlo-coached CFC rode on goals from Anirudh Thapa and Isma to beat Jamshedpur FC and begin their campaign on a winning note. The Chennai-based side will be keen to keep the momentum going while the Blasters will look to notch up their first win. Thapa was the star of the Chennaiyin side in the first match and the coach would look up to him once again to provide the thrust upfront. CFC played an attacking game in that match and it is to be seen if they continue with a similar strategy. The CFC midfield also functioned well to thwart Jamshedpur's attacks and will again hold the key to success against the Blasters.

For the Blasters, Sergio Cidoncha, who scored the opening goal for Kerala against NorthEast United, and Gary Hooper would be key players. Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna was disappointed with the result against NorthEast United as he believed his team lost two points in the game. He will hope for the first win in what is going to be a long season.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 29.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Goa.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Reagan Singh

Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Sergio Cidoncha, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro

Strikers: Gary Hooper, Esmael Goncalves

CFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr.

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gary Hooper.

CFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC (CFC): Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali.

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC): Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

