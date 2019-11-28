Dream11 Team Prediction

CFC vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match No. 26, ISL 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM IST: After the enthralling last-minute success over Hyderabad FC, an upbeat Chennaiyin FC will be looking for another three points when they welcome Odisha FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The two-time champions, until their meeting with Hyderabad on Monday night, were enduring a forgettable time in the league, losing three matches and collecting just a single point from four outings.

The much-needed win will have certainly boosted their confidence going into the Odisha tie. The visitors, though, are unbeaten in their last three matches and won’t make things easy for the Marina Machans. A win in the fixture will help Chennaiyin leapfrog Odisha in the points table.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith, Carlos Delgado, Narayab Das, Shubham Sarangi, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Xico Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nerijus Valskis, Aridane Santana

SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antonay, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo Fernandes, Seiminmang Manchong

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CFC Dream11 Team/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team/ Chennaiyin FC FC Dream11 Team/ ODS Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.