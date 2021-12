CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CFC vs OFC at Tilka Maidan Stadium: Chennaiyin FC face Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday night. Both teams faced defeats in their previous game. A 1-0 loss against defending champions Mumbai City snapped Chennaiyin's unbeaten start to the season. Odisha, on the other hand, were blown away by Greg Stewart in Jamshedpur's crushing 4-0 win. The game pits two mid-table sides with a great opportunity to move into the playoffs spots with a win on the night. Therefore, the game holds massive significance for either side. It adds more spice to what promises to be another captivating clash. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction, CFC vs OFC Fantasy Football Prediction game, CFC vs OFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 18.

Venue: Tilak Maidan.

CFC vs OFC My Dream11 Team

Kamaljit Singh, Hector Rodas, Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Mirlan Murzaev, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

Captain: Javi Hernandez, Vice-Captain: Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.

CFC vs OFC Probable Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Chhangte, Ariel Borysiuk, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Liridon Krasniqi, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus, Aridai Cabrera.

CFC vs OFC SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC: Łukasz Gikiewicz, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Syed Suhail Pasha, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Narayan Das, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Slavko Damjanović, Salam Singh, Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Reamsochung Chongapipa Aimol, Devansh Dabas, Vishal Kaith, Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Aman Chetri.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gaurav Bora, Lalruathara, Sahil Panwar, Hendry Antonay, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Deven Sawhney, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vinit Rai, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Liridon Krasniqi, Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, CVL Remtluanga, Nikhil Raj, Akshunna Tyagi, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas Cristian De Jesus.