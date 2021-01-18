CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Tips And Prediction Hero ISL 2020-21

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match CFC vs SCEB Match at GMC Stadium, Bambolim: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, SC East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Monday evening, January 18. The Hero Indian Super League CFC vs SCEB match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Unable to sneak into the top-four so far with just two wins from 11 matches, former champions Chennaiyin FC would look for full three points when they take on SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League game. Chennaiyin have lost just one of their last seven matches. That seems quite impressive, but they also have had five draws, on par with their opponents SC East Bengal. Only NorthEast United have played more draws this season than the two teams. Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo hoped his team would do better as the league moves towards the business end. SCEB’s new signing Bright Enobarkhare has made a huge impact for the Kolkata side, who have managed to crawl their way higher after spending most of the first part of the league at the bottom. SCEB are unbeaten in their last six games, and coach Robbie Fowler’s team is now just five points below the play-off position. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - BEN vs TN Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Bengal vs Tamil Nadu at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7 PM IST January 18 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 18. Also Read - THU vs HUR Dream11 Team Predictions, Hints And Tips For BBL 2020-21 Match 43: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 at Manuka Oval 1:45 PM IST January 18 Monday

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim. Also Read - BRD vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Baroda vs Gujarat Match

CFC vs SCEB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Scott Neville

Midfielders: Matti Steinmann (VC), Jacques Maghoma, Anirudh, Lallianzuala

Strikers: Esmael Goncalves (C), Bright Enobakhare

CFC vs SCEB Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Meme Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Esmael Goncalves.

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare.

CFC vs SCEB SQUADS

Chennaiyin FC (CFC): Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali.

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

