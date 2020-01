Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction PCB Challengers vs PCB Blasters: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Pakistan Women’s T20 Eliminator CHA-W vs BLA-W at National Stadium in Karachi 12:30 PM IST January 13: The fifth match of the National Triangular T20 series for Women’s in Pakistan will be played between PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers. In their previous match, which was the first match of the tournament as well, Blasters beat Challengers by 12 runs. Challengers defeated PCB Dynamites in their second game and will be eying a win here. Blasters have made it to wins in two games will like to go for a clean sweep before the final. Muneeba Ali should be your top pick for this game after her century for Challengers while skipper Bismah Mahroof will be a safe bet to give you good points.

Toss

12:00 PM IST

Match Start time

12:30 PM IST

Captaincy Picks

Top Picks

CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team

Sidra Nawaz, Javeria Khan (VICE CAPTAIN), Jaweria Rauf, Muneeba Ali (CAPTAIN), Bismah Maroof, Hafsa Khalid, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

CHA-W vs BLA-W Probable XI

PCB Blasters: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Rauf, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Natalia Pervaiz, Huraina Sajjad, Anam Amin, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Tooba Hassan

PCB Challengers: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Hafsa Khalid, Aimen Anwar, Saba Nazir, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (WK), Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah

CHA-W vs BLA-W Squads

PCB Challengers: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Hafsa Khalid, Aimen Anwar, Saba Nazir, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (WK), Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Hafsa Amjad, Khadija Chishti, Waheeda Akhtar.

PCB Blasters: Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Rauf, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Natalia Pervaiz, Huraina Sajjad, Anam Amin, Maham Tariq, Rameen Shamim (C), Tooba Hassan, Noreen Yaqoob, Sadaf Shams, Neha Sharmin Nadeem.

