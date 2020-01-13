Dream11 Tips And Predictions
Dream11 Team PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites Prediction, National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 CHA-W vs DYA-W: In a bid to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a three-team T20 tournament will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium from Thursday. The National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship is an eight-day-long tournament, in which PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will come face to face for national glory.
The final, to be played on 16 January, will be played under floodlights. To maximise the reach of the women’s game, the contest will be live-streamed on the PCB’s YouTube channel. To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures will be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators. The winning team will bag PKR500,000, while the runners-up will get PKR250,000.
TOSS – The toss between PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) on January 13.
Time: 12:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper – Fareeha Mehmood
Batswomen – Nahida Khan (vice-captain), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali
All-Rounders – Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar
Bowlers – Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal
CHA-W vs DYA-W Probable Playing XIs
PCB Challengers: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Waheeda Akhtar, Aimen Anwar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi (WK), Fatima Sana
PCB Dynamites: Nahida Khan (C), Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood (WK), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu
Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks
Captain – Bismah Maroof, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar
Vice-Captain – Sana Mir, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan
SQUADS:
PCB Challengers: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad and Khadija Chishti
PCB Dynamites: Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Umme Hani
