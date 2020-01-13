Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites Prediction, National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 6 CHA-W vs DYA-W: In a bid to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a three-team T20 tournament will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium from Thursday. The National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship is an eight-day-long tournament, in which PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites will come face to face for national glory.

The final, to be played on 16 January, will be played under floodlights. To maximise the reach of the women’s game, the contest will be live-streamed on the PCB’s YouTube channel. To provide opportunities to fans to watch the action up-close and promote the game amongst girls, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosures will be opened throughout the tournament with free entry for spectators. The winning team will bag PKR500,000, while the runners-up will get PKR250,000.

TOSS – The toss between PCB Challengers vs PCB Dynamites will take place at 12:00 PM (IST) on January 13.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Fareeha Mehmood

Batswomen – Nahida Khan (vice-captain), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali

All-Rounders – Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar

Bowlers – Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

CHA-W vs DYA-W Probable Playing XIs

PCB Challengers: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Waheeda Akhtar, Aimen Anwar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Hafsa Khalid, Najiha Alvi (WK), Fatima Sana

PCB Dynamites: Nahida Khan (C), Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Hafeez, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Fareeha Mehmood (WK), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain – Bismah Maroof, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar

Vice-Captain – Sana Mir, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan

SQUADS:

PCB Challengers: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Zafar, Fatima Sana, Hafsa Khalid, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar, Hafsa Amjad and Khadija Chishti

PCB Dynamites: Ghulam Fatima, Irum Javed, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Lubna Behram, Masooma Jaffri, Nahida Khan (c), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Umme Hani

