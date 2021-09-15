CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Team Predictions Women’s One-Day Cup

In match no.7 of Women's One-Day Cup tournament, PCB Strikers will take on PCB Challengers at the National Stadium Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Women's One-Day Cup CHA-W vs STR-W match will start at 10:30 AM IST – September 15. With three wins in as many games, Challengers are sitting pretty at the top of the team standings. On the other hand, the Strikers are reeling at the third place, having won just one of their three matches. Notably, the Challengers walked away with a 150-run triumph when these two sides locked horns early in the season.

TOSS: The Women's One-Day Cup toss between PCB Strikers and PCB Challengers will take place at 10 AM IST – September 15.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Stadium Cricket Ground, Karachi.

CHA-W vs STR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Fareeha Mehmood

Batters – Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders – Kainat Imtiaz (C), Syed-Khadija Chishti, Anoosha Nasir, Fatima Khan

Bowlers – Diana Baig (VC), Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Pervaiz

CHA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing XIs

PCB Challengers: Fareeha Mehmood, Najiha Alvi, Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Anoosha Nasir, Iram Javed, Syed-Khadija Chishti, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Saba Nazir.

PCB Strikers: Asma Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Yusra Amir, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Khan, Tuba Hassan, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Ameen, Aima Saleem.

CHA-W vs STR-W Squads

PCB Challengers: Fareeha Mehmood, Najiha Alvi, Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Anoosha Nasir, Iram Javed, Syed-Khadija Chishti, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Saba Nazir, Nazish Rafique, Dua Majid, Gull Rukh.

PCB Strikers: Asma Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Yusra Amir, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Khan, Tuba Hassan, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Ameen, Aima Saleem, Gul Usma, Hafsa Khalid, Bisma Amjad.

