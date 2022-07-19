Colombo: Star Sri Lanka batter Chamari Athapaththu will lead a 15-member squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, beginning on July 29. With Sri Lanka announcing its squad on Tuesday, all the squads for the quadrennial games have been finalised.Also Read - Indian Athletes To Stay At Five Different 'Villages' During CWG, Cricketers To Be Put Up Separately

The side remains unchanged from the one that fell to a 2-1 T20I series defeat at home to India last month, according to ICC. Teenage opener Vishmi Gunaratne is expected to partner Athapaththu at the top of the batting order after she impressed during her first series against India, while young all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari has also been included.

Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera will headline the Sri Lanka bowling unit, with veteran off-spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe also included in the squad to provide support. Sri Lanka have been entered in Group B of the 10-day tournament, with their first match coming up against hosts England at Edgbaston on July 30.

Sri Lanka Commonwealth Games squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani.