With the series already in the pocket, a confident India will look to complete a whitewash when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final women's T20 International on Monday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit had thrashed the home team by 34 runs in the opening T20 and then followed it up with a dominating five-wicket win in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

More importantly, the wins will be a morale booster for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting next month, where women's T20 cricket is set to make its debut. India seems to have found the winning momentum, but they won't be entirely pleased with their performance in the series so far.

IND vs SL Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi

Live Updates

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka- W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Sri Lanka Beat India By 7 Wickets. The T20I trophy is being handed to Harmanpreet who collects it and joins her girls for a few photography sessions. The visitors weren’t at their best in this series, so to still have won it will give them some comfort. But there is a lot to improve and Harmanpreet will know that. For now, it’s a moment to rejoice the victory. Sri Lanka, will be quietly pleased with today’s win and will hope to make the ODI series even more competitive.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Misfield and a boundary. India is struggling in the game. Amazing performance by Chamari, Sri Lanka needs 2 runs.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: What a boundary again by the skipper. The visitors are struggling to get into a good rhythm. LIVE | SL-W: 128/3 in 16 overs vs IND

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Again a four by Chamari, and now Sri Lanka needs 18 runs in 30 balls. LIVE | SL-W: 121/3 in 15 overs vs IND

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Nilakshi de Silva Outtttttt!!!! Comes to come on the crease on time and the cricketer departs.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Chamari is still in the game and making Sri Lanka in a strong state. Again a boundary by Nilakshi de Silva. LIVE | SL-W: 109/2 in 14 overs vs IND

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Sri Lankan batter totally dominating the visitors again a boundary in 13th over by Nilakshi de Silva. LIVE | SL-W: 100/2 in 13 overs vs IND

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: What an innings so far by chamari as the skipper crosses 50 runs mark. LIVE | SL-W: 95/2 in 12 overs vs IND

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Chamari completes the 50 runs mark in 29 balls, Sri Lanka is on very good position.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Sri Lanka working to make innings in their favor LIVE | SL-W:84/2 in 11 overs vs IND