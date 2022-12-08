Top Recommended Stories
Chamika Karunaratne Loses Four Teeth In Bizarre Injury During Lanka Premier League | Watch Video
The incident happened in the fourth over of the Galle Gladiators' innings against Kandy Falcons in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.
Galle: In an unfortunate incident, Kandy Falcons’ Chamika Karunaratne lost multiple teeth, reported to be four, while attempting a catch during their Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 encounter against Galle Gladiators on Wednesday.
The incident happened during the fourth over of the Gladiators’ innings when Nuwanidu Fernando attempted to drive Carlos Brathwaite. Fernando’s mistimed the shot as his bat turned while hitting and the ball went up the sky towards cover point.
Chamika Karunaratne lost 3-4 teeth while taking this catch. pic.twitter.com/cvB44921yZ
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2022
Karunaratne ran backwards and grabbed the catch but the ball unfortunately went through his hands to hit his teeth knocking some of the them in the process. The Sri Lankan international was soon seen having a bloody mouth and hospitalised immediately for surgery, the video of which is doing round on social media.
Get well soon Chamika Karunaratne! Get back on the field soon and answer all the critics.
@OfficialSLC needs an energetic player of your caliber!
Comeback stronger champ! #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/qQvN9ZWzdp
— Ulfath Uwais (@UlfathUwais) December 7, 2022
