Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo – Who Will Captain Your Fantasy Team

Two football icons of the modern generation – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – will descend at the iconic Camp Nou pitch in what could arguably be the biggest sporting event on the calendar. Barcelona host Juventus in a Champions League Group G game on Wednesday (IST). All eyes would be on the two stars who are living legends in their own right. So, who should you pick as Captain and Vice-Captain in your Dream11 Fantasy Team? Also Read - ZEN vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Zenit St Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Group F Match at Krestovsky Stadium 11.25 PM IST December 8 Tuesday

Going by the history of the tournament in which the Portuguese striker is the highest-scorer ever, is yet to score in Champions League against Messi. On the other hand, the Barca icon has three goals against Ronaldo in the coveted tournament. In the five matches played between the two at this stage, Messi has won on four occasions. Also Read - LEP vs MUN Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's RB Leipzig vs Manchester United Match at Red Bull Arena 1.30 AM IST December 9 Wednesday

Keeping all of this in mind, you could safely opt to pick Messi as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Also Read - Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch BAR vs JUV Live Champions League Football Match Updates

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League match between Barcelona vs Juventus will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 6.

Venue: Camp Nou.

BAR vs JUV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc Ten Stegen

Defenders – J. Cuadrado, J. Alba, L. Bonucci C. Lenglet

Midfielders – De Jong (VC), A.Rabiot, M. Pjanic

Attackers – L. Messi, C. Ronaldo (C), A. Griezmann

Predicted 11

Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho; Antoine Griezmann

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Urena Tenas, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Óscar Mingueza, Santiago Ramos Rodríguez, Sergio Busquets, Carles Aleñá, Miralem Pjanic, Ricard Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Ansu Fati, Konrad De La Fuente

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Vrioni

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Lionel Messi Dream11 Team/ Cristiano Ronaldo Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction/ Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Champions League/ Online Football Tips and more.