PSG vs LEP Live Streaming Details Champions League 2019-20 Semifinal

Two football world superstars – Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will lead French Ligue leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League semifinal against young German club RB Leipzig at the Estádio da Luz on late Tuesday night – August 19 in India. The Champions League PSG vs LEP semifinal 1 will kick-off at 12.3-0 AM IST. The French powerhouse and the Red Bull-backed Leipzig will be trying to reach the final for the first time ever. The match will bring together PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and former player Julian Nagelsmann, the current Leipzig manager. Tuchel coached Nagelsmann at Augsburg's reserve team in 2008. Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in a Champions League semifinal at 33, eventually became a scout for Tuchel after deciding to retire as a player at an early age because of injuries.

PSG vs LEP Live Football Streaming Details

What: Champions League, Semifinal

When: August 19, 2020 – in India

Venue: Estádio da Luz.

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Ten 3 SD & HD

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

PSG vs LEP Predicted Playing XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Pablo Sarabia.

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Tyler Adams, Angeliño, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Timo Werner.

PSG vs LEP SQUADS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.

