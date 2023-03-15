Home

Champions League 2023: Erling Haaland’s Record Five Goals Help Manchester City Blank RB Leipzig 7-0 to Reach Q/Fs

Champions League: Haaland's five goals helped him set a new club record for most goals in one season. He now has found the back of the net on 39 occasions this season.

Etihad: Erling Haaland made it a night for Manchester City to remember as he scored five times on Tuesday to help his side blank RB Leipzig in a Champions League game to move into the quarter-final. City beat Leipzig 7-0. Haaland’s five goals helped him set a new club record for most goals in one season. He now has found the back of the net on 39 occasions this season. The win means Pep Guardiola’s men reached the last eight for the sixth consecutive season with an 8-1 aggregate victory.

“My super strength is scoring goals,” said Haaland. “A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to put it where the goalkeeper is not.”

At just 22 he now has 33 goals in 25 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.

“Firstly, I’m proud to play in this competition, I love it,” added Haaland. “Five goals! To win 7-0 is amazing.”

Despite the loss, Leipzig coach Marco Rose hailed City calling their show ‘incredible’.

“They didn’t allow us to control the game at all, at no stage of the game. The bottom line is disappointing for us but they really deserved it.”

Guardiola had kept Kevin De Bruyne in reserve for City’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend and on his return to the starting line-up, the Belgian was back to his best. You may like to read Ilkay Gundogan should have opened the scoring after just three minutes from De Bruyne’s inviting cross. There was some fortune surrounding City’s opener as VAR spotted a handball against Benjamin Henrichs that led to a penalty that neither the City players nor the crowd even noticed.

(With agency inputs)

