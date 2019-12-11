Barcelona, who have already booked a place in the knockouts of the Champions League 2019, beat Inter Milan 2-1 in their final group game.

Carles Perez and record-breaking Ansu Fati scored for Barcelona, who were without Lionel Messi at the San Siro.

For Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku found the net in the 44th minute. With Dortmund claiming victory against Slavia Praha, they finished second behind Barca in the table, while Inter Milan with seven points bowed out of the competition finishing third.

Barca went on regardless to seal their first-ever win away to the Italians giants who have won this trophy three times in the past.

Barca took the lead on 23 minutes with Carles Perez finding the net in the 23rd minute. Antoine Griezmann picked out Arturo Vidal, and the Chilean quickly found Perez, who slammed the unexpected opportunity into the net.

Desperately in need of points, Inter Milan pushed hard and one minute before the break found the equaliser. Lautaro held the ball up nicely before laying it off for Lukaku to thunder home, and the sides were back level for the interval.

However, teenager Ansu Fati coming in on as a substitute created history to become the youngest ever goal-scorer in Champions League history, heading home the winner in the 86th minute.

In Group H, Valencia got the better of Ajax 1-0 to finish at the top of the group, joint on points with Chelsea, who beat Lille, 2-1. Valencia advanced to the knockout stages thanks to a 24th-minute strike from Rodrigo.

Napoli finished second behind Liverpool to seal their spot in last-16 as well with a dominating performance Stadio San Paolo. Arkaduisz Malik completed a hat-trick with goals in the 3rd, 26th and 38th minute – with the last one being a penalty. The rout was completed in the second half when Dries Mertens converted a penalty in the 74th minute. Genk finished at the bottom of the table.

Lyon and RB Leipzig played out a 2-2 draw in their final Group G game, thus securing their passage to the knockout stages.

This meant Benfica’s 3-0 win over Zent was not enough.