Serge Gnabry struck four goals in the second half in Bayern Munich’s crushing 7-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Group B Champions League clash on Tuesday night. Spurs were off the mark in London through Son Heung-Min in the first half but Munich bounced back to take the lead thanks to strikes from Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski. At the half-time, the visitors were leading 2-1 and then Gnabry began his show as the former Arsenal man struck four times with Spurs conceding seven goals for the first time at home in a major competition.

In Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of this season’s champions league in Juventus dominating 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Turin. Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi had earlier put Juventus ahead before Ronaldo’s 89th minute strike tripled the lead and pushed Juventus to the top of Group D alongside Atletico Madrid.

Atletico, in turn, return home with a convincing 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow with teenage sensation Joao Felix scoring his maiden champions league goal. The 19-year-old Portugese put his side in front in the second-half before Thomas Partey doubled their lead.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City secured three points with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb thanks to Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden. On the other hand, Real Madrid were spared the blushes against Club Brugge at home with Casemiro scoring a late goal in a 2-2 draw.

Paris Saint Germain moved four points clear at the top of Group A with a 1-0 win over Turkish club Galatasary. Shakhtar Donetsk bounced back through a late strike from Manor Solomon to beat Atlanta 2-1 in Milan.

Olympiakos started their clash against Red Star Belgrade with a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute before losing way that saw them being reduced to 10 men when Yassine Benzia was sent off for a second yellow card in the second half. Belgrade cashed in and Milos Vulic drew level before Nemanja Milunovic and Richmond made it 3-1 at Rajko Mitic Stadium.