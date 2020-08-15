Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was not sympathetic towards Lionel Messi and Barcelona after the 8-2 thrashing on Friday night in the Champions Trophy quarter-final. An elated Goretzka after the match said, it ”was fun”. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Reveals Where Will MS Dhoni Bat

"No, it didn't hurt, it was fun actually," Goretzka told Sky Sports Germany. "It's difficult to put this into words so soon after the game. I think it will take a couple of days to process this result."

"We have so much confidence, but as we just said in the changing room we've taken the first of three steps," he concluded.

To added insult to injury, Philippe Coutinho – who is on loan at Bayern from Barca – scored twice and provided an assist in the clash.

Bayern Munich has made it to the semis and will now await the winner of Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

Former English defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Messi to consider leaving Camp Nou and look for other options as he feels the club does not deserve a player of his caliber.

‘What is Messi thinking going home tonight?’ Ferdinand asked while speaking to BT Sport after the game.

“Does he want to spend his time left in that shirt given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams around Europe. Has he got the time to sit there and wait?” he added.

Admitting that football is a game that comes and goes quickly, Ferdinand said that Messi still has it in him to influence games.

Ferdinand also said that he feels Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino should take over as manager as he is best fitted for the job.

Despite Messi scoring 31 goals this season and 26 assists, the Spanish giants have not won a single title.