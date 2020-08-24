Anguished fans have reportedly clashed with riot police and set vehicles on fire in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain were handed a 0-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the final of Champions League on Sunday night in Lisbon. Also Read - Champions League Final: Bayern Munich Beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to Win Sixth European Title

According to Goal.com and news agency AP, clashes between fans and police took place on the Champs-Elysees after PSG's hope of winning the top European title for the first time in their history ended in a heartbreak.

Police in full riot gear removed people from bar near Champs-Elysees reportedly for not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside PSG’s stadium in western Paris, tear gas was used to disperse fans.

PSG had arranged for two giant screens at their Parc des Princes stadium with the finale being beamed live to 5,000 fans gathered to witness their team take on German giants Bayern.

With the limitation on the number of people that are allowed inside the stadium as part of strict health guidelines, reportedly hundreds of frustrated fans were still queuing outside the venue even after the kickoff.

Pictures of fans throwing flares, burned garbage bins have also emerged with firefighters on scene.

Meanwhile, a lone strike from Kignsley Coman, a PSG academy graduate, was enough for Bayern to seal a sixth Champions League title and complete their treble having earlier won the German Bundesliga and domestic cup.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said his team fought and he’s proud of the mentality of his players even as the result was disappointing.

“It was a real fight! I don’t know if we can see it on TV,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by Goal. “We gave our all, we left our hearts on the field. We can’t control the outcome. It’s a goal that makes the difference between two super strong teams. I’m very proud of the way we played, of our mentality. That’s all a coach can ask of his players. I’m disappointed, but not too disappointed. It’s a close score. I’m convinced that if we score first we win the game 1-0.”