France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe broke Lionel Messi‘s record to become the youngest player to score 15 Champions League score with a hat-trick against Club Brugge in Group A in PSG’s 5-0 rout on Wednesday in Belgium.

Mbappe, who came in as a substitute in the 52nd minute scored his first goal just nine minutes later and then added his second in the 80th minute. He completed the hat-trick four minutes later. At 20 years and 306 days Mbappe, World Cup winner with France, has 15 goals.

Messi had achieved the feat aged 21 years and 288 days, who in turn had set the record besting Real Madrid legend Raul’s mark of 22 years and 163 days.

With this stellar show Mbappe also became the first player in Champions League history to score a hat-trick coming on as a substitute, since Joseba Llorente did the same for Villarreal in October 2008 against Aalborg. Mbappe also made an assist for Angel di Maria in the Match.

With this win, PSG have three wins in three matches and lead Group A. Real Madrid are played second with one win, one draw and one loss. Real Madrid won a close game against Galatasary 1-0 in Istanbul.

In other results, Manchester City came from behind to trounce Atlanta 5-1 riding on Raheem Stirling’s hat-trick. Shakhtar Donetsk scraped a 2-2 home draw against Dinamo Zagreb after the Ukrainian side took the lead and then came from behind. Atletico Madrid secured an important 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday thanks to a second half header from Morata