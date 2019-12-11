Liverpool reached the knockout stages of the Champions League after a hard-fought 2-0 victory away at Salzburg on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah – separated by just 100 seconds – at the Red Bull Arena saw the Reds progress as winners of Group E beating FC Salzburg.

A frantic first half ended goalless before Keita’s header in the 57th minute broke the deadlock and was then quickly followed by an outrageous finish from Salah.

The current holders will discover their opponents in the next stage of the competition on December 16.

A dominant display at Stamford Bridge saw Chelsea advance to the Champions League last-16 as group runners-up after Lille were beaten by first-half goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Blues started well and were rarely troubled by a Lille side much-changed from their most recent league outing.

After Emerson Palmieri and N’Golo Kante were thwarted early on, Abraham netted against the French side for the second time this season when he turned the ball in from Willian’s cutback.

Once captain Azpilicueta headed in the second 15 minutes later, the progress looked secure until Loic Remy halved the lead with a smart finish to ensure a nail-biting final 12 minutes. However, there was to be no late drama at the Bridge this time as Chelsea held strong to claim a second-place finish in Group H behind Valencia, who won in the other matchday six game against Ajax.

In other results, Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-1, Valencia beat Ajax 1-0, Benfica beat Zenit 3-0, Dortmund beat Slavia Praha 2-1, Napoli beat Genk 4-0.