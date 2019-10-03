Mo Salah spared Liverpool the blushes after his 69th-minute strike ensured the defending champions a 4-3 win over Salzburg in a Champions League fixture at Anfield on Thursday night. Liverpool blew away a 3-0 allowing their opponent to draw level at 3-3 before Salah added another goal to his first-half strike to overcome a spirited comeback.

Sadio Mane struck against his former club in the 9th minute to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead before Andy Robertson and Salah made it 3-0 inside the first 36 minutes of play. The visitors then launched a stunning comeback Hwang Hee-Chan pulled one back three minutes later. However, Liverpool were in a relatively comfortable spot at the half-time, leading 3-1.

The contest took a dramatic turn in the second half with Takumi Minamino and Haaland founding the back of the net in the space of four minutes to make it three-all. Salah though had the final say.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said his team knows where they have to improve. “We opened the door and they were running through, chasing through the door,” said Klopp. “It’s better to learn the lessons during the game than talk about it after it. It was a very important lesson for us to learn. I knew before we have to improve and now everyone knows.”

Chelsea returned home with an important away win over Lille thanks to Willian’s winner in a 2-1 victory at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The Premier League side were put ahead by birthday boy Tammy Abraham before it was cancelled out by Victor Osimhen making it 1-1.

With the contest seemingly heading towards a draw, Willian, in his 300th appearance for Chelsea, volleyed home in the 78th minute to make it 2-1.

“It is such a tough place — the roof was on, the crowd were up for it, the speed in their team and on the counter-attack especially was very evident, so we had to be ready for it and I thought our performance was really good,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after the match.