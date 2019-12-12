Gabriel Jesus scored a 20-minute hat-trick as Manchester City came from behind to beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-1. Phil Foden capped a sparkling performance with a late fourth.

In the final group stage fixture, the Premier League champions were just too good for the Croatian champions, though the hosts started brightly and could have had more than their early goal to show for their efforts with better finishing.

City had barely settled into their stride when Dinamo Zagreb went ahead with a peach of a goal.

Kadzior’s fine cross into the box found the perfectly-timed run of Dani Olmo and the highly-rated Spaniard fired a volley that Claudio Bravo did well to get his hands on, but the power was too great, and the Croatians were in front with just 10 minutes played.

Foden skipped past three challenges on the halfway line, causing two Zagreb players to clash with each other as he sped through, then his pass to Gabriel Jesus saw another defender drop to the ground but quite rightly, City played on.

The ball went back to Foden, then Rodri who found Riyad Mahrez on the right, and the Algerian picked out Gabriel Jesus who planted a fine header pas the keeper from six yards.

City were ahead within five minutes of the restart with a goal that smacked of real quality.

Benjamin Mendy played the ball to Jesus who exchanged passes with Foden as he moved into the box and the Brazilian left a defender on his backside before curling a low shot home from six yards to make it 2-1.

And less than five minutes later, Jesus was celebrating his second Champions League hat-trick.

A move down the left flank saw Mendy send a fine low cross towards the back post and Jesus volleyed home from four yards.

The icing on the cake came six minutes from time after a delightful move between Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo that saw the latter cross low for Foden to prod home on his 50th appearance for the Club and make it 4-1 on the night.

In other results, Real Madrid beat Club Brugge 3-1, Atletico Madrid beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0, Bayer lost to Juventus 0-2, PSG routed Galatasaray 5-0, Olympiacos beat Crvena zvezda 1-0, Bayern Munich beat Tottenham Hotspurs 3-1.