Manchester City trounce Atlanta 5-1

Manchester City made it three wins out of three in the Champions League as Raheem Sterling’s 11 minute second half hat-trick helped overpower the challenge of a spirited Atalanta side 5-1 at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side had fought back from going a goal behind thanks to a first half brace from Sergio Aguero. Then Sterling took centre stage after the break, claiming a stunning treble inside 11 minutes to go alongside his earlier assist as well as winning a penalty to cap another superb individual display. The only downsides on the night were a red card for Phil Foden, who was dismissed seven minutes from time after picking up two yellow cards and a knock to Rodri who had to be substituted just before the break. On what was his 100th appearance in UEFA club competition, our all-time record goalscorer again proved the man for the big occasion. Kun was at his lethal, instinctive best in perfectly timing his run to meet Raheem Sterling’s inviting cross for our leveller.

Real Madrid beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul

Real Madrid’s second away trip of this season’s Champions League campaign yielded an important win in Istanbul as the Whites saw off Galatasaray to move into second spot in Group A. The madridistas showed good focus right from the off, with Valverde regaining possession in the first move of the match and within seconds, Rodrygo was bursting into the hosts’ box and he found Hazard, whose effort was deflected. The madridistas were looking well organised and with the Uruguayan pulling the strings in the middle, Casemiro was next to try his luck, but his fourth-minute effort sailed over the bar. With 18 minutes on the clock, Eden Hazard picked the ball up some distance from goal and exchanged passed with Benzema, before entering the box and laying the ball back to Kroos, who slotted home to break the deadlock.

Shakhtar Donetsk play out 2-2 draw against Dinamo Zagreb

Shakhtar Donetsk scraped a 2-2 home draw against Dinamo Zagreb after the Ukrainian side took the lead and then came from behind in a pulsating Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday. The result left both sides on four points from three games, two adrift of leaders Manchester City who were at home to Italian rivals Atalanta in the evening fixture.

Atletico beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0

Atletico Madrid secured an important 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday thanks to a second half header from Morata. Atletico collected several good chances after the break, mainly through Costa – following an excellent Trippier cross – and Correa. The Argentine then made way for Lemar. Simeone made his last substitution of the game with 20 minutes to go as Morata was brought on for Koke. They launched an all-out attack trying to score the winner and we finally found it as Morata head home a perfect Lodi cross