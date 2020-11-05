Manchester United ended their 18-match undefeated away run in an embarrassing fashion with a 1-2 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in a Champions League clash on Wednesday. Schoolboy errors in defence saw them conceding two goals in the first half before a consolation strike from Anthony Martial reduced the margin of defeat. Also Read - Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv: Lionel Messi Scores as Blaugrana Move Closer to Champions League Last-16

The loss comes after United started their Champions League campaign with impressive wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Demba Ba (12′) and Edin Visca (40′) both benefitted from defensive lapses to give their side a 2-0 lead.

A clearance from Visca allowed Ba to rush into an empty United’s half as he slotted past debutant Dean Henderson. Juan Mata was then dispossessed by Deniz Turuc before passing it to Ba who then teed off Visca to double the lead.

The performance has been heavily criticised with the likes of Man United legend Rio Ferdinand asking for accountability .

“The goals against us….please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable. The shape of the team when we lose the ball for the 1st goal,’ he Tweeted.

The goals against us….please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable.

— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 4, 2020

— KING OF IJEBU LAND 🥇🏆.. (@ijebuconcept) November 4, 2020

Ole when he Ole when he has

can counter to play weaker

against strong teams & he has

creative to create the

— Aditya Lambert (@adityalambert) November 5, 2020

This was United’s second straight defeat in all competitions after a 0-1 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League last weekend.