Moussa Dembele starred with a brace on Saturday night as Lyon beat Manchester City 3-1 at Lisbon in the Champions League quarters to set up a date with red-hot Bayern Munich in the semi-final. It will also be the first time that two French sides will compete in the last four – Paris Saint-Germain will face RB Leipzig in the other semis.

The Saturday night result also means that no English, Spanish or Italian side will compete in the last four for the first time since 1991.

It was Maxwell Cornett who got the Ligue 1 side in the lead in the 24th-minute when he broke the deadlock. He spotted Ederson off his line and seizing the opportunity, he curled a low shot from outside the box into the near post.

Lyon went into half-time with their noses in front but knowing very well that the game is far from over. City drew level when Kevin De Bruyne in the 68th-minute found the back of the net with a side-foot finish.

High on confidence after finding the equaliser, City was on the attack, and that gave substitute Dembele the opportunity to break. He scored in the 79th-minute and then eight minutes later he netted the ball again to take the game away from City.

“Different year, same stuff. I think the first half wasn’t good enough, I think we know that, we started slow, we had not many options, but the second half we played really well… it’s a shame for us to go out in this way,” said a Kevin De Bruyne after the match.

This is the third season in a row that City with manager Pep Guardiola have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the UCL.