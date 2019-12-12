Goals for Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. and Modric helped Real Madrid clinch victory at the Jan Breydel Stadium against Brugg on Wednesday.

It quickly became apparent Brugge were playing to continue in European competition, and following an early Militão header from a corner, the hosts tested Areola when Tau struck from 12 yards with 10 minutes on the clock. Jović responded in kind after Casemiro did well to win the ball back, but his shot was turned behind by Mignolet.

The goals duly materialised following the restart. Hans Vanaken almost caught the visitors cold in the very first move of the second period with a chance that came about courtesy of Brugge’s high press, but Madrid it was who drew first blood in the 53rd minute. Luka Modric sprayed the ball with the outside of his boot out to Álvaro Odriozola and the wing-back sent in a cross that struck a defender before falling kindly to Rodrygo, whose volleyed effort flew in off the inside of the post. However, the madridistas’ joy proved to be short-lived as Vanaken levelled matters just two minutes later.

The visitors restored their lead in the 64th minute, when Jović kept a cross alive with a cushioned header and following a moment of uncertainty in the box, Vinicius Jr. was fastest to react and he finished to make it 2-1 to Madrid. Zidane brought on Brahim Díaz, Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde at a time when Brugge’s energy levels were beginning to wane following a high-intensity 80 minutes. Modric rounded off the win in this final group-stage encounter with a tremendous strike from outside the box in added time

Paris Saint-Germain put in a dominating effort to beat Galatasary 5-0.

They went ahead when Mbappé broke free and see his shot helped into the net by Icardi (1-0, 32′). Three minutes later the Parc des Princes was back on its feet when Neymar Jr set up Sarabia for a crisp right-foot finish across the face of goal and into the bottom left-hand corner (2-0, 35′).

Straight after the restart, Neymar Jr got in on the act with another brilliant low finish from Mbappé’s pass (3-0, 47′). Roles were reversed moments later when the Frenchman fired over the crossbar (53′). Just after the hour mark, the two tried again when Neymar Jr played in the boy from Bondy for a cool finish (4-0, 64′).

The chances kept coming as Paris Saint-Germain and with eight minutes left to play, Mbappé earned a penalty and Neymar Jr passed the ball to Cavani to score (5-0, 84′). It was the final goal of a majestic team display.