Lionel Messi should quit Barcelona after the humiliating loss against Bayern Munich on Friday night in the Champions League quarter-final, feels former English footballer Rio Ferdinand. Despite putting up a good show, Ballon d'Or winner Messi was unable to stop the German side from the rampage at Lisbon.

'What is Messi thinking going home tonight?' Ferdinand asked while speaking to BT Sport after the game.

"Does he want to spend his time left in that shirt given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams around Europe. Has he got the time to sit there and wait?" he added.

Admitting that football is a game that comes and goes quickly, Ferdinand said that Messi still has it in him to influence games.

‘Football is a game that comes and goes very quickly in your life so these next two years where he’s still going to have the power to influence games the way he does, is he going to want to be doing that but not competing for the big titles?’, he added further.