As Bayern Munich lock horns with Barcelona in the much-awaited quarter-final of the Champions League, eyes would be on Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. Both the players are key members of their squads and could make the all-important difference. Former Brazilian World Cup-winning captain Rivaldo has responded to German legend Lothar Matthaus' claims that Lewandowski is the best player in the world.

Rivaldo feels if Bayern Munich manages to knockout Barcelona, the Lewandowski could win the player of the year award – an honour the Argentine still holds.

"Lewandowski is in such extraordinary form, and is well placed to be the best world player in 2020, but he still has to beat the current best player. It will be fascinating to see how the two players perform on Friday. As we know, Messi tends to show up on the big stages, raising his game when needed. Lewandowski has scored more than 50 goals this season and will be desperate to reach the semi-finals. Whoever goes through the next round out of these two stars can call himself the best in the world in 2020," Rivaldo wrote in his column for Betfair.

Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 in the second leg last week with Lionel Messi showing his class, whereas, Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in a sublime form having sealed a record eighth Bundesliga title before also clinching the DFB-Pokal trophy too and will be eyeing the Champions League crown to complete the treble.

Probable Starting XI

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araújo, Sergio Busquets, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, Ricard Puig

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic