Chelsea and Ajaz played out a classic, while Liverpool outlasted Racing Genk 2-1 in their respective Champions League matches on Wednesday. At Nou Camp, Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Slavia Prague as the Spanish giants failed to break the deadlock despite Lionel Messi and Arturo Vidal coming close on a couple occasions.

Chelsea produced an admirable performance, coming back from being 1-4 down to drawing the match 4-4 in a game that had everything – tackles, penalties, red cards, late goals. Ajaz roared to an insurmountable three-goal advantage with Tammy Abraham scoring in the second minute before Jorginho converted a penalty two minutes later to square things up.

But Quincy Promes and Kepa Arrizabalaga scored in a span of 15 minutes to take the lead to 3-1. After the half-time, when Donny van de Beek found the back of the net, Chelsea were pretty much out of it. But what transpired from there onward was nothing short of inspirational. Cesar Azpilicueta tapped home for Chelsea in the 63rd minute before the game turned on its head.

Five minutes later, Daley Blind received a second yellow card and was sent off. Not even a minute after Ajax were down to 10, Joel Veltmen handed the ball inside the box for the team’s second red. Jorginho converted a penalty for the second successful time in the 71st minute. With a two-man advantage and a one-goal deficit, Chelsea pumped a final equaliser three minutes later with Reece James applying the finishing touches after Tammy Abraham hit the bar.

Chelsea almost scored a fifth goal and bagged a sensational win but Azpilicueta’s goal was ruled out following a VAR decision.