A second-half hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe led Paris-Saint German’s 5-0 rout of Club Brugge in a Champions League Group A match on Wednesday. Mbappe came on in the second half and scored in the 61st, 79th and 83rd minute, along with two more from Mauro Icardi (7th and 63rd) to ensure PSG maintained a spotless record in the Group and advance to nine points.

At 20 years and 306 days, Mbappe became the fifth youngest player to grab a hat-trick in Champions League history and also the youngest to 15 goals in the tournament. “I wanted to start. I thought I would start. The coach chose otherwise, which I had to accept. I wanted to show it it is difficult to do without me,” Mbappe said. “When I was not there, the others did well. Football is a passion and to go without playing for two months was painful. I want to play every match and score goals.

“My injury is now gone, so I thank the medical staff. This was not a win for Kylian, but a win for PSG.”

In Group D, Juventus recorded a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Lokomotiv Moscow with Paulo Dybala scoring a brace in the closing moments of the game. Dybala, who was preferred over Gonzalo Higuain, scored twice in three minutes 77th and 79th to outdo Aleksei Miranchuk’s 30th-minute goal. The win propelled Juventus to the top, levelling with Atletico Madrid at 7 points.

“I’m very happy, I really needed two goals like this,” said Dybala. “It was a difficult game but tonight you could really see the level of experience of our team. We always remained calm until we finally scored.”

Tottenham Hotspur thumped Crvena Zvezda 5-0 on the back of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min’s brace in Group B. Kane opened the scoring on the ninth minute, after which Heung-min doubled the lead in the 16th minute. He and Kane completed their second in the 44th and 72nd minute respectively with Erik Lamela also chipping in during the 57th minute.

The emphatic win comes timely after Tottenham suffered their heaviest home defeat, going down 2-7 to Bayern Munich, pushing them to the second position in Group B.

“I don’t feel great, I feel okay,” Spurs manager Mauricio Roberto Pochettino said. “It’s only one game, three points, but of course we need to build our confidence and we have to start at some point. So it’s great for the confidence and tomorrow a day off because we scored five goals. In the next few games we will go on showing that the problems are on the pitch, not outside of the pitch.”

Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich edges past Olympiakos courtesy twin goals from striker Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski struck in the 34th and 62nd minute, accompanied by Corentin Tolisso’s strike in the 75th minute to race to a 3-1 lead and although Guilherme do Santos brining one back in the 79th, Bayern kept themselves ahead by the final whistle.

“We made it difficult for ourselves again and didn’t have enough conviction,” Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. “We need to continue working on that, analysing and seeing what we can do better. The problem at the moment is that we need to score three goals every game to win because we keep conceding two.”