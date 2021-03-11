Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Wednesday at the Puskas Arena. With this win, Liverpool has progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In another match, Argentine striker Lionel Messi missed the penalty against Paris Saint-Germain as the LaLiga giants played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League clash on Thursday which took the French side through to the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate. Also Read - LIV vs LEP Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Champions League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Match at Anfield Stadium 1:30 AM IST March 11 Thursday

French striker Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring as he converted the penalty in the 30th minute of the game. The lead did not last long as Messi’s 37th-minute strike squared-off things for the visitors at Parc des Princes. No further goals were scored in the second half of the clash. Also Read - Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch PSG vs BAR Round of 16 Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

Mbappe also (22 years, 80 days) becomes the youngest player in history to score 25 Champions League goals, taking the record from Messi (22 years, 286 days). Barcelona’s purposeful opening was understandable given their 4-1 first-leg reverse and Keylor Navas was tested twice by Ousmane Dembele early on. But they fell behind when Clement Lenglet clipped Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe converted the resulting penalty for his fourth goal of the tie. Also Read - Dortmund vs Sevilla: Record-Breaking Erling Haaland Scores Twice to Fire Hosts Into Champions League Quarterfinals

Ronald Koeman’s team responded impressively as Messi thumped in a glorious drive from distance and they would have led at the break had Navas not deflected the Argentinian’s spot-kick against the bar after Layvin Kurzawa fouled Antoine Griezmann.

⏰ RESULTS ⏰ 🔴🔵 Mbappé & Messi on target; Paris into quarter-finals 🔴 Salah & Mané net as Liverpool reach last 8 & end Leipzig’s hopes 🤔 Which side impressed you most? #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 10, 2021



Meanwhile, Liverpool defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate as earlier, Jurgen Klopp’s side had outclassed their opponent 2-0 in the first-leg fixture as well.

The first half of the match between Liverpool and Leipzig saw no goals and the honours were even at half-time. However, Klopp’s side changed their fortunes around in the second half.

First, it was Salah who got the goal in the 70th minute of the match and four minutes later, Mane doubled the lead of Liverpool.

Leipzig had no answers and in the end, Liverpool walked away with a comfortable 2-0 victory to progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.In the entire match, Liverpool had seven shots on target while Leipzig just had two shots on target.

Leipzig had 60 per cent of the ball possession in the entire game, but Liverpool defenders were upto the mark and they did not let their opponent score a goal.

Liverpool is currently at the eighth spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and it is safe to say that the side would not be able to defend its Premier League title after being 25 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. The Reds will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on March 15.

Whereas for PSG – Mauricio Pochettino’s men heeded that warning, though, and were far more compact after half-time, Marquinhos epitomising their determination with a diving block to thwart Messi. A comeback never looked on the cards from that moment onwards as Barca’s run of 13 straight quarterfinal appearances came to a tame end.It is the first time Barcelona have crashed out of the Champions League without reaching the quarter-finals since 2007 and, after Juventus were knocked out on Tuesday, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the last eight for the first time since 2005.