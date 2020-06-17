The Champions League and Europa League will be finished in August with ‘final eight’ tournaments in Lisbon, Portugal and in cities across Germany, the UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday. The Champions League will resume on August 7. Lisbon will also host this season’s Champions League final on August 23 after UEFA confirmed that the final stages of the tournament will be held in the Portuguese capital rather than Istanbul. Also Read - Day After Testing Negative, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures,” the statement on UEFA’s official website read. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Telangana Govt Promulgates Ordinance on Deferment of Salaries, Pensions

“A decision is pending on whether the four remaining round of 16-second legs will take place at the home team’s stadium or in Portugal,” the release issued by uefa.com added. Also Read - No Dignity in Death: Body of 60-Year-Old Man Remains Unattended on Roadside in UP for 3 Hours Over Coronavirus Scare

Following a meeting of UEFA’s executive committee on Wednesday, it has also been announced that the Champions League will be completed as a mini-competition from the quarterfinal onward, with Benfica’s Estadio da Luz and Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade being used to stage the games.

“The quarterfinals, semi-finals and final will be split between Benfica’s Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Sporting CP’s Estádio Jose Alvalade. The Estadio do Dragao in Porto and the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães will host the four outstanding round of 16 second legs if required.”

The 2019/20 Champions League has been on hold since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: “I am delighted that we are able to resume almost all of our competitions. I am confident that we will not have to endure the fans’ absence for long and that they will be allowed into stadiums sooner rather than later.

“UEFA took a bold decision when it decided to postpone Euro 2020. But in doing so, we created the space which has allowed domestic club competitions across the continent to resume, where possible and play to a conclusion. While the game has suffered huge difficulties as a result of the pandemic, those blows would have landed much harder if we had not shown leadership in those early days.”

Meanwhile, the English Premier League is set to start from Wednesday with the Spanish LaLiga and German Bundesliga already underway after being halted in March due to the health crisis.

With both the Champions League and Europa League competitions suspended before completion of the round of 16 in March because of the pandemic. UEFA has been forced to implement emergency measures in order to complete the two tournaments later this summer.

(With Agency Inputs)