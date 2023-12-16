Home

Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Board Signs Hosting Rights Agreement With ICC

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Board Signs Hosting Rights Agreement With ICC

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Zaka Ashraf was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall during the signing of hosting rights agreement for Champions Trophy 2025.

PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf is being congratulated by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall after signing the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement. (Image: PCB)

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreement with the International Cricket Council in Dubai on Friday, it said in a press release posted on its website. The agreement was signed by current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf and was joined by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall at the ICC headquarters. The last time Pakistan hosted an ICC tournament was in 1996 — the ODI World Cup.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.