Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Played In Hybrid Model In UAE; Report

New Delhi: The Champions Trophy which was hosted by Pakistan in 2025 will be played in a Hybrid model just like the Asia Cup. Indian matches will be played in UAE are per the reported Jaagran.

This will be the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, an international cricket tournament for the eight top-ranked One Day International (ODI) men’s national teams organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). It will be played from February to March in 2025.

“Dubai is set to host the Champions Trophy or hybrid Model if the Indian Government doesn’t change the stance,” the report said.

There are chances that the schedule for the Champions Trophy will also change because it may conflict with other major cricketing events, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to sign the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights agreements with it, stressing that they should be compensated if India refuse to travel to the country citing political and security reasons.

According to sources, while the ICC has marked Pakistan as the host of the tournament, the global body is yet to sign the important hosting agreement with it. PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and COO Salman Naseer had reportedly met the ICC executive Board in Ahmedabad to discuss the hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February-March 2025.

“Pakistani officials discussed the probability of the Indian Board (BCCI) again refusing to send its team to Pakistan and made it clear that in any given situation the ICC must avoid taking unilateral decisions on the tournament,” the source said.

He said the PCB officials had told ICC that if India refuse to play in Pakistan on security grounds, the global body should appoint an independent security agency, which could liaise with the Pakistan government and security officials.

While many international teams have toured Pakistan in recent years, India haven’t, their most recent refusal was during the Asia Cup in August-September.