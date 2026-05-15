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Chandigarh police lodge FIR against THIS former star cricketers father, heres everything you need to know

Chandigarh police lodge FIR against THIS former star cricketer’s father, here’s everything you need to know

In a recently released Hindi web series named Lukkhe, Yograj Singh can be seen interacting with Police officers before making the derogatory remark on a lady constable. The clip of that particular scene, which has now gone viral on social media, has not been taken lightly by the authorities

File photo of Yograj Singh. (Credits: IANS)

A first investigation report has been lodged by Chandigarh police against the former World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh over derogatory remarks on women in a recent Hindi web series. The news was first reported by ANI and it has become a major talking point on social media ever since.

It will be fair to say Yograj Singh is not new to controversies but this one seems a bit odd. The 68-year-old, who has become an internet sensation for his bold remarks and revelations, is yet to comment on this matter but the latest allegation seems a bit too vicious.

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The FIR, which has been registered at Chandigarh’s Sector 36 Police Station, has been filed under the section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita act and section 62A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has been booked in Chandigarh over alleged derogatory remarks against women made in a viral clip from a web series. According to police sources, FIR has been registered at Sector 36 Police Station, Chandigarh, under Section 79 of… pic.twitter.com/GJB0e4IHpu — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2026

In a recently released Hindi web series named Lukkhe, Yograj Singh can be seen interacting with Police officers before making the derogatory remark on a lady constable. The clip of that particular scene, which has now gone viral on social media, has not been taken lightly by the authorities. Punjab State Women’s commissioner Raj Lali Gill even released a statement, condemning the obscene remarks made in the web series.

Mohali, Punjab: On actor and father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh, Punjab State Women’s Commission Raj Lali Gill says, “It is very shameful. The dialogue that has been delivered today is deeply disrespectful and hurts the dignity of every woman. I had great… pic.twitter.com/FJr8MdYyzn — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2026

“It is very shameful. The dialogue that has been delivered today is deeply disrespectful and hurts the dignity of every woman. I had great respect for Yograj Singh earlier.” – Raj Lali Gill told IANS.

The dialogue is so derogatory that it can’t be written out and as soon as the video reached the doorstep of the authorities, an FIR was lodged.

A few weeks ago, Yograj Singh had stated that women should not come in between the life of a cricketer and that retirement should be a player’s own decision, not their wives’ or mother’s.

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“I believe women should not come in between the legendary prospect of a player, fakir aur player yeh dono ka koi dharam nahi hai, warg nahi hai, they belong to god.” – Yograj Singh told InsideSport. This comment, too, garnered mixed reaction.

Now, Yograj Singh’s fate lies in the hands of the authorities and it will be interesting to see if the former Indian cricketer, known for his flamboyance, apologizes or not.

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