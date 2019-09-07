India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday hailed Indian scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after Chandrayaan-2. The landing may not have gone according to the script, yet the world took notice of India and hailed ISRO. Years of hard work literally came to nought for ISRO on Saturday after it lost communication with Moon lander Vikram, and no amount of words could put it right for the scientists at ISTRAC. Shastri is not the only person from the cricket fraternity who has hailed the ‘commendable job’ of the Indian scientists. Harsha Bhogle and Virender Sehwag also joined the world in praising ISRO in their little way on social media.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain ,

Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .

Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 7, 2019

#India is proud of its #ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in Space Science. #Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/IyOotFgR2t — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 7, 2019

It’s only a failure if we don’t learn from our setbacks. We will come back stronger! I salute the great spirit of team @isro for making a billion Indians dream together, as one. The best is definitely yet to come 🚀 #Chandrayaan2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 7, 2019

Very proud of our @isro. You were almost there. I join the world in applauding you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2019

Hours after Chandrayaan-2’s lander ‘Vikram’ lost contact with ground control, around 2.1 km from the lunar surface, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ISRO scientists saying,’India is with them’. Calling the scientists, exceptional professionals, PM said that they (scientists) have made an incredible contribution to national progress.

“Every Indian is filled with spirit and confidence. We are proud of our scientists. Their hard work has ensured a better life not just for Indian citizens but for the world. We have told the world that the best is yet to come. We want to tell our scientists that India is with you,” said PM Modi in his 25-minute address to the nation.