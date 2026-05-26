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Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka sacked as Sri Lanka name new ODI and Test captain ahead of West Indies tour

Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka sacked as Sri Lanka name new ODI and Test captain ahead of West Indies tour

While Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka got stripped off ODI and T20I captaincy, Dhananjaya de Silva retained his position as the Test captain. He will lead Sri Lanka in the 2 Test matches against West Indies and is expected to be at the helm beyond the series

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis walks off the filed after his dismissal during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

The Sri Lankan Cricket board has named Kusal Mendis their new white-ball captain for the upcoming all format tour of West Indies, featuring 3 ODIs, T20Is and 2 Test matches as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The SLC showcased proactiveness to improve the limited over sides, especially the one-day for a smoother build up to the ICC Cricket World Cup in more than 12 months’ time.

Once hailed as one of the most dangerous ODI sides having reached the World Cup finals back-to-back in 2007 and 2011, Sri Lanka will be chasing their first knockout appearance in the competition since 2015 when they got lost to South Africa by 9 wickets. Since then, the 1996-champions’ have exited from the group/league stages.

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With the former World Cup winning head coach Gary Kirsten taking over, the Lankans will be hoping to reclaim its lost glory and the road to 2027 has begun with changes in captaincy across the ODI side and T20I side after a dismal outing in the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year as co-hosts.

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While Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka got stripped off ODI and T20I captaincy, Dhananjaya de Silva retained his position as the Test captain. He will lead Sri Lanka in the 2 Test matches against West Indies and is expected to be at the helm beyond the series.

The changes in the white-ball setup came after a string of poor results. Dasun Shanaka captained the T20I side for five years, from 2021 to 2024 before a brief stint from December 2025 to the 2026 T20 World Cup. His ultimate moment remains the Asia Cup title in 2022 but his tenure ended following a string of inconsistent team performances and a disappointing group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup 2026.

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Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies kicks off on June 3 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, starting with a 3-match ODI series. The same venues will then host a 3-match T20I series from June 12 to June 15. The tour will conclude with a 2-match Test series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

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