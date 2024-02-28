Home

Charith Asalanka To Lead Sri Lanka In First Two T20Is vs Bangladesh

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have named a 17-member squad for the T20I leg of the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Charith Asalanka will lead the side in the first two T20Is in the absence of regular captain Wanindu Hasaranga, who will serve a two-match ban for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Hasaranga had accumulated three demerit points and a 50 per cent fine of match fee after the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The incident had taken place at the end of the third T20I between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dambulla when Hasaranga approached umpire Lyndon Hanibal to express criticism regarding a decision of a high full toss not called a no-ball, reports ICC.

In addition, opener Pathum Nissanka, who was originally selected in the squad, will not tour Bangladesh due to an injury sustained during the Afghanistan series and will be replaced by Avishka Fernando.

Squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Schedule for the T20I Series:

All games will be played in Sylhet

1st T20I: March 4

2nd T20I: March 6

3rd T20I: March 9

