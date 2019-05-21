Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League

IIPKL is the newest addition for kabaddi lovers. We are already at the midway stage in the tournament and it is the big two teams locking horns against each other. Just when it looked like everything over for Telegu Bulls, they have ve in the most stunning of fashions managed to reignite their chances of a top 4 finish. Defeating Mumbai Che Raje on Monday, the Bulls not only took a massive step ahead of their competitors but also dealt a massive blow to Mumbai as we head towards the business end of Zone B. The match will start at 9:00 pm.

Where this leaves us at in the group is with an extremely tasty proposition when the Chennai Challengers and Telegu Bulls play against each other on the 21st on May. If the Bulls can manage to win another match, they’ll be right in contention to seal a berth in the semi-finals along with Delhi. As they look to script an incredible turnaround and overturn what has been a languishing start to the campaign, Chennai will vary of a reinvigorated opponent.

CHC vs TLB Dream11 Prediction

Probable Playing 7

Chennai Challengers

Defenders: B Dhanraj, Mofimandal and Sandeep Hooda

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar-II and N Iswalkar

Raiders: RR Bobade and Elyaraja

Telugu Bulls

Defenders: Harvinder Singh, V Bhoite and Abhinandan Kumar

All-Rounders: Vishal Nain and Nageshwar

Raiders: C Manoj Kumar and Love Kumar

Squads

Chennai Challengers: CH Manoj Kumar, Mofi Mondal, Sunil Kumar, Dhanraj B, Rajesh Dhiman, Mandeep, J Ankalu, Sandeep Hooda, Ravinder, R Venkatesh, T Surya Chandra, Dinesh Kumar, Hemanth Kumar, Rajat Raju Bobade, M Kumaran, Namdeo Iswalkar, G Prasad, Ramanjeet Singh

Telugu Bulls: Harvinder Singh, Nageshwar Singh, Abhishek HS, Vivek Prabhakar Bhoite, Pavan Puttu, Pramod, Praveen Kumar, Amrit Pal Singh, Sagar Avinash Kale, Love Kumar, Rahul Mawne, Vishal Nain, Vikash Choudary, Avnish, Anil K Patil, Abhinandan Kumar, Vinay H, Prakesh Ramappa

MY DREAM11 TEAM

A Kumar, B Dhanraj, Nageshwar Singh, Sunil Kumar -II, C. Manoj Kumar, Raju Bobade, Elayaraja

Match Details

Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, Match 20 vs Telegu Bulls

Date And Time: May 21, Monday- 9:00 pm

CHC vs TLB Kabaddi Live Streaming

Television: DD Sports

Television: Star Sports 1, 2, Select HD 1, Hindi/HD