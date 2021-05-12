CHE vs ARS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Chelsea vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match CHE vs ARS at Stamford Bridge: In another exiciting Premier League battle on Wednesday night, Arsenal will square off against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League CHE vs ARS clash will kick-off at 12:45 AM IST – May 13 in India. The hosts – Chelsea have been in fine form and they should be backed to claim a win over their rivals Arsenal. Mason Mount has been extremely consistent for the Blues and he should be a pretty safe captaincy option for Dream11 players. Under Thomas Tuchel and will be high on confidence after their thrilling 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday. Arsenal, on the other hand, secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. However, Mikel Arteta's side have not been at their best this season and languish in a lowly at the ninth spot on the league table. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Arsenal will start at 12:45 AM IST – May 13.

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

CHE vs ARS My Dream11 Team

B Leno; Azpilicueta, Chambers, Rudiger, Chilwell; Mason Mount (C), Bukayo Saka, Jorginho; Lacazette, Timo Werner (VC), Nicolas Pepe.

CHE vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Ben Chilwell; Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Timo Werner.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny; Nicolas Pepe, Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

CHE vs ARS Form Guide

Arsenal (ARS) – W W W D W

Chelsea (CHE) – W D W L L

CHE vs ARS SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, W Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, B Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

