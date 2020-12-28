CHE vs AVL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s CHE vs AVL Match at Stamford Bridge, London: In one of the highly-awaited Premier League clashes this season, Aston Villa will square off against Chelsea for the Monday evening fixture at Stamford Bridge, London. The Premier League CHE vs AVL clash will kick-off at 11 PM IST – December 28. Chelsea are expected to make quite a few changes given the congested schedule. With Reece James and Ben Chilwell both featuring against Arsenal despite previous doubts on fitness, we expect the full-back duo to be rested with Azpilicueta and Emerson filling in. Aston Villa, on the other hand, will be without the services of centre-back Tyrone Mings following a sending off against Crystal Palace at the stroke of half-time. The Londoners will also face a Villa team without Ross Barkley as the Chelsea loanee cannot feature against the parent club. Premier League live TV broadcast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar for premium users. Also Read - CRY vs LEI Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Football Match at Selhurst Park 8:30 PM IST December 28 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Aston Villa will start at 11 PM IST – September 26, Monday. Also Read - SCO vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at Adelaide Oval 1.45 PM IST December 28 Monday

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London. Also Read - WOL vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Match at Molineux Stadium 12:45 AM IST December 28 Monday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Mendy

Defenders – Azpilicueta, Zouma, Hause, Konsa

Midfielders – Kante, Jorginho, Luiz, McGinn

Forwards – Giroud (C), Watkins (VC)

Chelsea (CHE) – Key Players

Kurt Zouma

Thiago Silva

Ben Chilwell

Mason Mount

N’Golo Kanté

Aston Villa (AVL) – Key Players

Emiliano Martínez

Matthew Cash

Jack Grealish

Ollie Watkins

Anwar El-Ghazi

CHE vs AVL Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kant, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic.

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Matthew Cash, Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El-Ghazi, Bertrand Traore.

CHE vs AVL SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech.

Aston Villa (AVL): Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Emiliano Martínez, Lovre Kalinic, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Björn Engels, Ahmed El Mohamady, Kortney Hause, Matthew Cash, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Bertrand Traoré, Marvelous Nakamba, Ross Barkley, Frédéric Guilbert, Keinan Davis, Jacob Ramsey, Wesley, Ollie Watkins, Trézéguet, Anwar El-Ghazi.

